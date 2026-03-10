‘Children, 15 years of marriage no shield against criminal charges’: Karnataka HC refuses to quash suicide abetment case against husband

The Karnataka High Court ruled that marriage duration and children are not grounds to quash abetment of suicide charges against a husband. Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Manigandan S. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court recently ruled that the duration of a marriage and the presence of children born in wedlock cannot be considered as grounds to quash a criminal case against a husband charged with abetting his wife’s suicide.

In an order dated February 24, Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Manigandan S, who approached the court seeking to quash the chargesheet filed against him under Section 85 (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 108 (Abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“Merely because the husband and wife were married for 15 years and two children were born from the wedlock, it does not mean that the petitioner can be declared innocent by quashment of the proceedings at the hands of this Court in exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 528 of the BNSS,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in the order.