Karnataka High Court orders judicial probe into police encounter of migrant labourer in Hubballi

The Karnataka High Court mandates a judicial inquiry into the 2025 Hubballi encounter of a migrant laborer accused of a minor’s rape and murder.(File)

The Karnataka High Court Monday ordered an independent inquiry by a judicial magistrate into the alleged police encounter of a migrant labourer from Bihar in Hubballi last year. The deceased was accused of raping and killing a minor girl.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha directed the report to be submitted to the court by June. The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

The bench orally said, “If there are gaps found in the procedure followed by the police in the report of the magistrate, we will refer it to a Central agency for further investigation”.