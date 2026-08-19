9 Karnataka RTI applicants behind half of 45,000 pending pleas challenge ban

The Karnataka High Court said it would have to intervene on behalf of 'genuine applicants'. (File Photo)

More than half of the 45,000 pending second appeals under the Right to Information Act in Karnataka were filed by nine people whom the state information commission has subsequently blacklisted, the Karnataka High Court was informed on Wednesday.

As the court heard the nine RTI activists’ petitions challenging the Karnataka Information Commission’s blacklisting order, the KIC’s counsel said their 20,000-plus second appeals were clogging the system and preventing the hearing and deciding of “genuine appeals”.

“If we weed out four of the petitioners, the total pendency before the KIC would come down by 50 per cent,” said advocate G B Sharath Gowda.