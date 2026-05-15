‘No locus standi’: Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging Rs 10,000 Haj fare increase

After reviewing the records, the Karntaka High Court noted that Khan had not registered himself as a pilgrim for Haj and had not deposited any money. (Express File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a petition challenging a circular issued by the Haj Committee of India that increased airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim due to rising fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty in its order dated May 7 said, “The petition is dismissed as not maintainable.”

Younus Khan, a resident of Kolar district, approached the court against the increase in the passenger flight charges. Advocate Suhail Dil Nawaz, appearing for Khan, argued that authorities have already collected Rs 2,77,300 from the Haj pilgrims and are now asking them to pay an additional Rs 10,000 towards differential airfare.