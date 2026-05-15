‘No locus standi’: Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging Rs 10,000 Haj fare increase

The Karnataka High Court recently dismissed a petition challenging a circular issued by the Haj Committee of India that increased airfare by Rs 10,000 per pilgrim due to rising fuel prices amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Justice S Vishwajith Shetty in its order dated May 7 said, “The petition is dismissed as not maintainable.”
Younus Khan, a resident of Kolar district, approached the court against the increase in the passenger flight charges. Advocate Suhail Dil Nawaz, appearing for Khan, argued that authorities have already collected Rs 2,77,300 from the Haj pilgrims and are now asking them to pay an additional Rs 10,000 towards differential airfare.
Khan contended that the air tickets had been booked well in advance and argued that the authorities could not seek additional payment solely on the grounds of rising fuel prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
After reviewing the records, the bench noted that Khan had not registered himself as a pilgrim for Haj and had not deposited any money.
“The demand for payment of differential amount of Rs.10,000, vide circular dated 28.04.2026, is only from the pilgrims of Haj 2026 who have registered their names with the Haj Committee of India and have already paid/deposited the amount,” Justice Shetty said.
“Under the circumstances, the petitioner cannot have any grievance as against the said circular, and therefore, he has no locus standi to question the same.”
The Haj Committee issued a circular dated April 28, 2026, seeking additional amounts from each pilgrim. “The one-time airfare revision for pilgrims applies to all pilgrims, regardless of their departure city. The decision had been taken in view of pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare on account of an increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East,” it said.
In a statement, the Union Ministry for Minority Affairs, under which the Haj Committee functions, had said, “It shared the concerns of every pilgrim who saves for years to perform Haj. The facts: Airlines demanded $300–$400 per pilgrim due to the sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis — a global emergency beyond any government’s control. After extensive negotiation and due consultation with stakeholders, the Ministry of Minority Affairs approved a one-time revision of only $100 per pilgrim, irrespective of embarkation point — a saving of $200–$300 per pilgrim compared to what airlines originally sought.”
Opposing the circular and seeking its rollback, Congress Minority Affairs Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi had said that “forcing” an additional Rs 10,000 collection on Haj pilgrims right before their journey is “utter injustice”.
Similarly, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had termed the demand for additional airfare as “exploitation” and demanded the withdrawal of the circular on the increase.