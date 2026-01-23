‘Time has now come’: Karnataka High Court to set guidelines for home food and bedding for under-trial prisoners

The High Court stayed the trial court order in the case of Pavitra Gowda, Nagaraju R, and Lakshman M, who are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case along with actor Darshan. (Source: File)

The Karnataka High Court Friday indicated that it would frame guidelines for providing home-cooked food and bedding to under-trial prisoners lodged in jails across the state while hearing the government’s plea challenging orders passed by a trial court directing authorities to provide such food once a week to the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

On Tuesday, the High Court stayed the trial court order in the case of Pavitra Gowda, Nagaraju R, and Lakshman M, who are co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case along with actor Darshan.

“We would lay down the law as to how home-cooked food and bed are to be given to a person (undertrial prisoner) under special circumstances. The time has now come that we have to lay down guidelines, and we will do it,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.