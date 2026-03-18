Karnataka HC grants bail to woman who shouted ‘Jai Bangla’ during demolition drive in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to a 25-year-old woman arrested for shouting “Jai Bangla” during a demolition drive in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district. The court said she shouted the slogan after being instigated by another person.

The woman, identified as Sarbhanu Khatun, a native of Nandigram in West Bengal, was arrested by the Hebbagodi police after a video from the demolition site in Jigani Hobli went viral on social media.

The police invoked provisions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), section 196 (promoting enmity between groups), section 197(1) (imputations prejudicial to national integration), and section 353(1) (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant).