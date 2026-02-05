Karnataka HC grants bail to Cong MLA Satish Krishna Sail in money laundering case on account of ‘fragile medical health’

The Karnataka High Court Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal export of iron ore from the Belekeri port in Ankola.

The single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed the petition filed by the accused and granted him bail on medical grounds. It said, “Incarceration and treatment during incarceration may not be practical and would jeopardise the fragile medical health of the petitioner.”

Accordingly, it enlarged him on conditional medical bail on executing a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh, with one surety of like sum.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in August 2025 raided premises linked to Satish Krishna Sail, after he was convicted by a Bengaluru court under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency had issued a statement stating that its investigation revealed that Sail, in collusion with other business entities and Belekeri port officials, had illegally exported iron ore particles weighing nearly 1.25 lakh metric ton between April 19, 2010, and June 10, 2010. The alleged total value of the illegal exports carried out by Satish Krishna Sail was to the tune of Rs 86.78 crore.