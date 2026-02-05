Karnataka HC grants bail to Cong MLA Satish Krishna Sail in money laundering case on account of ‘fragile medical health’

The Karnataka High Court has asked Satish Krishna Sail to file a report containing his medical condition and relevant parameters before the special court every eight weeks.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
4 min readBengaluruFeb 5, 2026 06:33 PM IST
Karnataka High Court AccidentKarnataka High Court (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court Thursday granted bail to Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal export of iron ore from the Belekeri port in Ankola.

The single-judge bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav allowed the petition filed by the accused and granted him bail on medical grounds. It said, “Incarceration and treatment during incarceration may not be practical and would jeopardise the fragile medical health of the petitioner.”

Accordingly, it enlarged him on conditional medical bail on executing a personal bond for Rs 5 lakh, with one surety of like sum.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in August 2025 raided premises linked to Satish Krishna Sail, after he was convicted by a Bengaluru court under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency had issued a statement stating that its investigation revealed that Sail, in collusion with other business entities and Belekeri port officials, had illegally exported iron ore particles weighing nearly 1.25 lakh metric ton between April 19, 2010, and June 10, 2010. The alleged total value of the illegal exports carried out by Satish Krishna Sail was to the tune of Rs 86.78 crore.

Sail had initially moved the special court seeking bail on medical grounds, but the trial court rejected the application in November 2025, following which he moved the high court.

The petitioner had urged the court to consider enlarging him on bail considering his medical condition and relying on the proviso added under Section 45 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The proviso inserted in 2018, provides that a person, who is under the age of 16 years or is a woman or is sick or infirm, may be released on bail, if the Special Court so directs.

Story continues below this ad

Senior Advocate Sandesh J Chouta appearing for the petitioner produced records of the medical condition and had said that he suffers from liver cirrhosis and other multiple ailments and he is advised by doctors to undergo a liver transplant.

Fresh medical examination

The ED had taken a stand that it would be appropriate to subject the petitioner to a fresh medical examination at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, following which Sail underwent a medical examination there.

The doctors of AIIMS had opined that the petitioner is required to be admitted once every week to be injected. The petitioner was also advised to avoid crowded places, take clean food and water, avoid catching any infection and undergo evaluation for liver transplant on priority.

In its order read out in an open court, the bench said, “This by itself would indicate that the petitioner may require to be in a fairly sterile environment. If that were to be so and on noticing the medical records a case would be made out without referring to other contentions for enlarging the petitioner on medical bail. Thus taking holistic view of the above facts petitioner be enlarged on bail and court is empowered to do so while exercising discretion under proviso of Section 45, of the PMLA Act.”

Story continues below this ad

The court, among other conditions, has directed Sail to file an appropriate intimation along with medical reports before the special court in case he leaves the jurisdiction of the Karnataka High Court for medical treatment. He has also been asked to file a report containing his medical condition and relevant parameters before the special court every eight weeks. The court further instructed him to file a report from his doctor in two weeks regarding the liver transplant procedure that he has to undergo.

The court indicated that the full order would be made available at the earliest and till then, extended the interim bail granted earlier.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Modi says Oppn wanted to dig his grave after he devoted every moment to country
Anjali was unhappy with her marriage to Ashish and had returned to her parents’ home days after, police said.
It looked like a deadly hit-and-run. Then Rajasthan police decided to question the widow
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't apply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Indian education system school fees hike
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Philips Air Purifier
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Advertisement
Must Read
RCB vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026 Final
RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score:
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
YouTube scales auto-dubbing to 27 languages with expressive speech, lip-sync tools
A new feature of the preferred language option lets viewers choose whether to watch a video in its original version or a dubbed version. (Image: Google)
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
Noida jucie stall
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
After crossing $800 billion, Elon Musk says ‘money can’t buy happiness,’ Internet reacts: ‘Send me 1 million dollars’
Elon Musk money can't buy happiness
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement