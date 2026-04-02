Karnataka HC refuses to stay government guarantee schemes until April 9 bypolls

The bench warned the petitioner, Goutam Kumar U Jain, who is an Independent candidate contesting from the Davanagere South Constituency. (Source: File)

Observing that “ultimately it is the oppressed class that will be affected if any order is passed,” the Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to grant interim relief directing the state government to stop or postpone the disbursal of funds under its guarantee schemes until the bypolls in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies are concluded.

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A single judge bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said orally, “This is not the first time the scheme is launched, and it has been ongoing.”

The bench also warned the petitioner, Goutam Kumar U Jain, who is an Independent candidate contesting from the Davanagere South Constituency. “It may also affect your prospects,” said the bench.