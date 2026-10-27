Karnataka High Court permits Bengaluru civic body to seal illegal PGs

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take action against illegally operating paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru, including sealing them.
A bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj gave the direction after being informed that PG facilities had failed to comply with earlier orders from the court and the GBA.
“No action has been taken by them to rectify violations. They are not taking it seriously despite orders of this court and even closure orders passed by the GBA,” said the civic body’s counsel, B S Karthikeyan.
The court told the counsel appearing for Princess Ladies PG and three other establishments that have challenged GBA notices, “Your PGs are required for people but not in the manner which you are running it. If you do not rectify it, not only you are in trouble. So many people who are working in Bengaluru will be put to trouble.”
“How many times we have to tell you that you have to rectify it? If they take action, then so many employees, employers, and businesses will be in trouble,” it added.
The court also suggested the PG facilities address violations regarding security, CCTV camera installation, fire equipment, and quality food and water safety on a priority basis.
In its order dated September 10, the court issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure that PG facilities are on legally permitted premises and maintained in such a way that the occupants’ lives, health, safety, and dignity, as well as lawful interests of neighbours and the public, are protected.
“Competent authorities should adopt a continuing, risk-based system of identification, inspection, compliance and enforcement rather than treating licensing as a one-time exercise,” the court had said.
No licence for 3,597 of 5,480 PGs
A recent audit by the GBA of PG facilities in Bengaluru revealed that more than 65 per cent are unauthorised and that many violate safety norms. The audit showed that 3,597 of Bengaluru’s 5,480 PG facilities operate without a licence.
Most unauthorised PG facilities were found in the East City Corporation: 2,103, followed by the South City Corporation at 621. The areas covered in Bengaluru East are Whitefield, Mahadevapura, KR Puram, Indiranagar, and CV Raman Nagar, a hub for many IT companies and multinational companies.
The court had warned that officials failing to act against erring PG facilities would be held liable for any untoward incident occurring on such premises. It also suggested creating a digital database of all PG facilities in the city.
In February, the court ordered an inspection of the PG facilities in the city. The GBA initially undertook inspections in the East City Corporation. Now, the drive has been extended to the remaining four corporations.