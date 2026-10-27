Karnataka High Court permits Bengaluru civic body to seal illegal PGs

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday permitted the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to take action against illegally operating paying guest (PG) facilities in Bengaluru, including sealing them.

A bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj gave the direction after being informed that PG facilities had failed to comply with earlier orders from the court and the GBA.

“No action has been taken by them to rectify violations. They are not taking it seriously despite orders of this court and even closure orders passed by the GBA,” said the civic body’s counsel, B S Karthikeyan.

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The court told the counsel appearing for Princess Ladies PG and three other establishments that have challenged GBA notices, “Your PGs are required for people but not in the manner which you are running it. If you do not rectify it, not only you are in trouble. So many people who are working in Bengaluru will be put to trouble.”