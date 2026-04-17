Karnataka High Court orders criminal case against Bengaluru cop for kicking advocate

The Karnataka High Court also directed the Bengaluru police to report the crime registered by the next date of hearing onJune 5. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court Friday directed the Bengaluru police to register a criminal case against a sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting an advocate who had visited a police station to report a crime of road rage.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “It is a fit case where the police sub-inspector who has indulged in such must be brought to book not by a mere warning of department inquiry but by registration of a crime and conduct of investigation.”

“The act of the petitioner cannot be condoned by staying further proceedings, nor the act of the police sub-inspector who has booted the petitioner. There is no crime registered against the police sub-inspector by the petitioner, but the CCTV footage is clear that police sub-inspector Padmavati indulged in kicking the petitioner on all parts of the body without any rhyme or reason, merely because certain papers were pulled down from the table of the police station by the petitioner.”