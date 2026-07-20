Father must fund daughter’s NEET-PG studies even after she is 18: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has held that a father can be directed to bear the educational expenses of his daughter under the Domestic Violence Act, stating that a parent’s obligation to provide for their child’s education does not end when a child turns 18.

Justice H P Sandesh observed that the father’s income records clearly established his financial capacity and rejected his argument that he was not liable to pay his daughter’s educational expenses after she attained the majority.

“It is the obligation of the parents to provide basic amenities, health and education, which cannot be said to be extinguished on the child attaining majority. While defining economic abuse, the Legislature has also included deprivation of all or any economic or financial resources to which the aggrieved person is entitled under any law or custom,” the July 17 order said.

The daughter had filed an application before the trial court seeking a direction to her father to pay Rs 16 lakh towards her first-year college fee for post-graduation (MD Dermatology) at Fr. Muller’s Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mangalore. She said that she had successfully qualified the NEET PG examination and secured a commendable rank. She had secured admission through the Karnataka Examination Authority for an annual fee of Rs 13.87 lakh payable to the KEA, which otherwise would have been Rs 75 lakh.

Justice H P Sandesh upheld the trial court’s order directing the father to bear his daughter’s education. Justice H P Sandesh upheld the trial court’s order directing the father to bear his daughter’s education.

‘Father challenges Rs 16 lakh education order’

Advocate Ajay Prabhu M, appearing for the daughter, informed the court that she had borrowed Rs 13.87 lakh from her grandfather to pay the admission fee due to the urgency, and still needed Rs 1.5 lakh for the remaining expenses and to repay her grandfather.

Advocate S Balakrishnan, appearing for the father, alleged that the application was filed only to harass him and extract money. It was claimed that his daughter did not secure a good NEET rank or an admission category, and that she would receive a Rs 60,000 monthly stipend, which could cover her daily expenses. He also disputed the claim that her grandfather had lent her money, as he lacked the means to arrange such a large amount.

The counsel representing the father further submitted that his daughter had sufficient funds, and alleged that he was facing financial and mental health issues. The trial court, after examining the documents, noted that the daughter had a secure rank of 11,722 and obtained admission to the MD course. It also noted that 14 lakh were transferred by her grandfather and head finacnialy capacity to do so.

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The father challenged the order in the appellate court, and the court upheld the trial court’s order and concluded that post-graduation is an important part of a doctor’s career and directed the father to pay Rs 16 lakh towards her educational expenses under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (‘DV Act’). It held that the father remained responsible for meeting her educational expenses despite her being an adult as she and her mother had no independent income. Aggrieved by these concurrent findings, the father filed the present revision petition before the High Court.

‘Father to pay for daughter’s education’

The court held that an order under Section 20(d) of the Domestic Act allows courts to direct a respondent to pay not only maintenance but also educational expenses for the aggrieved person, as well as the children, in addition to an order of maintenance that may be awarded.

The court rejected the father’s contention that his daughter was an adult, and could pursue her education by obtaining a bank loan. It noted that the daughter had no source of income and was still pursuing education. The court also observed that at the time of admitting the child to MBBS, both parents were living together and there were no differences. Therefore, he could not refuse to bear the education expenses.

The court dismissed the revision petition and held that it is the custom and practice that everywhere in the world that parents are morally obligated to provide basic amenities, including health and education, to their children.