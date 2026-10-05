Employer can’t recover erroneous overpayment from retiree: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has held that an excess amount paid to an employee while in service cannot be recovered upon retirement if the payment resulted from the employer’s error.
Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this ruling while directing Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) to refund a retired assistant lineman Rs 2,81,887. This amount had been recovered from his pension due to an “erroneous” increment granted 15 years ago.
“If the excess amount was not paid on account of any misrepresentation or fraud on the part of the employee, such excess payments of emoluments or allowances are not recoverable,” the judge said in his order on September 25.
The petitioner, Manjunath N, retired on April 30, 2025. His counsel, Devaraj N, argued that he did not receive the excess pay through fraud or misrepresentation but because of an alleged error by Bescom.
Employer admits it can’t recover the amount
Bescom also admitted that money cannot be recovered from a retired employee unless fraud or misrepresentation on his part is involved.
The court referred to a Supreme Court judgment in the case of Jogeswar Sahoo vs District Judge, Cuttack (2025). The judgment held that if the excess amount was not paid due to misrepresentation or fraud by the employee, or if the excess payment resulted from the employer applying a wrong principle for calculating pay/allowance or based on an interpretation of a rule/order that was later found to be erroneous, such excess payments of emoluments or allowances are not recoverable.
Holding that Manjunath was accused of neither fraud nor misrepresentation regarding the excess amount, the high court directed Bescom to refund it along with interest within eight weeks.