Employer can’t recover erroneous overpayment from retiree: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court said the retiree was accused neither fraud nor misrepresentation regarding the excess amount. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has held that an excess amount paid to an employee while in service cannot be recovered upon retirement if the payment resulted from the employer’s error.

Justice M Nagaprasanna issued this ruling while directing Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) to refund a retired assistant lineman Rs 2,81,887. This amount had been recovered from his pension due to an “erroneous” increment granted 15 years ago.

“If the excess amount was not paid on account of any misrepresentation or fraud on the part of the employee, such excess payments of emoluments or allowances are not recoverable,” the judge said in his order on September 25.