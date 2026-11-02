Wife earning enough to support herself not entitled to maintenance: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court held that a financially independent, employed woman who earns enough to support herself cannot claim maintenance from her husband, setting aside an order directing a man to pay Rs. 20,000 per month to his estranged wife.

“Gainful employment, financial independence and self-sufficiency are good grounds to reject the claim of maintenance of wife,” Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha observed in an order dated October 30.

The court further observed that a wife’s inability to maintain herself is a prerequisite for claiming maintenance.

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“Law does not state that a married woman under all circumstances should be maintained by her husband. When the wife is well educated, well placed, and earns income which is sufficient to maintain herself, she cannot be termed to be dependent on her husband,” the order stated.