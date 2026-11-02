Wife earning enough to support herself not entitled to maintenance: Karnataka HC

The Karnataka High Court held that a financially independent, employed woman who earns enough to support herself cannot claim maintenance from her husband, setting aside an order directing a man to pay Rs. 20,000 per month to his estranged wife.
“Gainful employment, financial independence and self-sufficiency are good grounds to reject the claim of maintenance of wife,” Justice Dr Chillakur Sumalatha observed in an order dated October 30.
The court further observed that a wife’s inability to maintain herself is a prerequisite for claiming maintenance.
“Law does not state that a married woman under all circumstances should be maintained by her husband. When the wife is well educated, well placed, and earns income which is sufficient to maintain herself, she cannot be termed to be dependent on her husband,” the order stated.
The court was hearing a plea filed by a man challenging a family court order dated July 4, 2025, directing him to pay Rs. 20,000 in monthly maintenance to his estranged wife.
What the man said
He contended that his wife holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science, works for a private company, and earns an annual salary of Rs. 10 lakh.
He also submitted that he is a diabetic and requires insulin injections four times a day. Although he earns Rs. 2 lakh per month, he claimed that he spends about Rs. 70,000 on his medical expenses and those of his parents.
The man further stated that he incurs substantial legal expenses due to multiple cases his wife has instituted against him. He also pointed out that, according to the wife’s own submission, she earns Rs. 54,700 per month, which is sufficient for an individual to lead a decent life.
The woman alleged that her husband had concealed his medical condition before their marriage and subjected her to harassment, dowry demands and ill-treatment after the wedding.
While directing the husband to pay maintenance, the family court observed that although the woman earned Rs 54,700 per month, her husband’s higher income entitled her to financial support from him.
What the high court observed
Referring to Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with maintenance of wives, children and parents, the Karnataka High Court observed that a person seeking maintenance must establish not only that the opposite party has neglected or refused to maintain them, but also that they cannot maintain themselves.
The court noted that only after these two conditions are established does the question of the husband’s financial capacity and his means to maintain his wife arise.
The court also took note of the wife’s submission that her parents were dependent on her and that she spent approximately Rs. 35,000 every month towards their maintenance. “This court cannot appreciate her stand that she is depending upon her husband and thereby a direction is required to be issued to her husband to maintain her,” it observed.
Setting aside the family court’s order, the Karnataka High Court held that the woman could not be considered financially dependent on her husband when she earned enough to maintain herself and also supported her parents.
“In the case on hand, through the amount she earns, as per her own version, she is maintaining her parents. Therefore, she can’t be considered her husband’s dependent. Thus, the impugned order through which liability is imposed upon the husband to pay maintenance to his wife is required to be set aside,” the court held.