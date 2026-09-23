Mythili S to Syed Ajaz Ahmed: After name change, lawyer approaches Karnataka High Court

The lawyer told the Karnataka High Court said she never applied for any changes to her electoral details. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to “expeditiously” consider a lawyer’s representation seeking correction in the electoral roll after her name was replaced with a stranger’s name, even though other details remained unchanged.

In his order on September 17, Justice C M Poonacha said, “The Electoral Registration Officer shall consider the representation dated August 17, 2026, as expeditiously as possible, in any event not later than two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. The consideration of the said representation to be intimated to the petitioner.”

Advocate Mythili S said her name had been replaced with a stranger’s name, Syed Ajaz Ahmed, while her EPIC number, father’s name, age, and sex remain her own.