Karnataka HC disposes Bengaluru Hotels Association petition seeking uninterrupted LPG supply

It was argued that there are over 40,000 hotels in Bengaluru and six lakh labourers depend on the industry. (Representative Image)

The Karnataka High Court Monday became the second high court in the country to dispose of a petition seeking directions to the Centre and the state governments to provide uninterrupted supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to commercial establishments amid the West Asia conflict.

On March 17, the Bombay High Court had disposed of a similar plea filed by six LPG distributors.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum of the Karnataka HC disposed of the petition filed by Bengaluru Hotels Association, taking note of the statement made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the situation is because of events globally that are not in the Centre’s control. “The Government of India is doing its level best to see to it that supply is least disrupted or not disrupted. However, this is an ever-evolving situation, and lordships should leave it to the executive,” Mehta said while appearing through video conferencing.