Karnataka HC directs advocate to plant 1,000 saplings, recalls contempt proceedings

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed an advocate to plant 1,000 saplings of fruit-bearing trees on public land or any school/college premises while recalling its earlier order of initiating contempt proceedings against the accused.
The court has also directed the advocate, S Rangaswamy, to file a compliance report before it by October 31.
The high court had earlier observed that the accused had virtually threatened a sessions judge while seeking the transfer of a case from one sessions judge to another. In its order dated April 16, the court had initiated contempt proceedings against the advocate and also directed the Karnataka State Bar Council to take action against the accused, among others.
On Tuesday, Senior Advocate P P Hegde and Advocate V M Sheelvant appeared for Rangaswamy and requested the Karnataka High Court to recall the order, expunge the strong remarks made against him, and take a lenient view. Rangaswamy also tendered an unconditional apology before the court.
Accepting the same, the bench observed, “Nation building is a continuous process for time immemorial, for centuries together. Through a well-merited legal brain, a strong and vibrant nation can be built in achieving a welfare State in the Country. Hence, this case shall remind all of us and make us introspect what we are and what is our contribution to society and to the nation.”
The bench also noted that Presiding Officers in the district judiciary, though they have judicial powers, are in a vulnerable position and are voiceless outside the court.