Karnataka HC directs advocate to plant 1,000 saplings, recalls contempt proceedings

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed an advocate to plant 1,000 saplings of fruit-bearing trees on public land or any school/college premises while recalling its earlier order of initiating contempt proceedings against the accused.

The court has also directed the advocate, S Rangaswamy, to file a compliance report before it by October 31.

The high court had earlier observed that the accused had virtually threatened a sessions judge while seeking the transfer of a case from one sessions judge to another. In its order dated April 16, the court had initiated contempt proceedings against the advocate and also directed the Karnataka State Bar Council to take action against the accused, among others.