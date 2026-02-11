Karnataka HC defers cross-examination of witness to let murder accused safeguard their defence strategy

The Karnataka High Court allows an application filed by the accused to postpone the cross-examination and says ‘a criminal trial is not a contest of endurance, but a quest for truth within the bounds of fairness’.

Written by: Mustafa Plumber
3 min readBengaluruFeb 11, 2026 01:15 PM IST
HC of KarnatakaThe Karnataka High Court deferred the cross-examination of prosecution witness 1 until the completion of the examination of the remaining witnesses. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Karnataka High Court has allowed an application filed by two 22-year-old murder-accused men to postpone the cross-examination of an eyewitness cited by the prosecution against them, so that their defence strategy is not prematurely disclosed, adversely prejudicing their case.

In an order on February 3, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “In the present case, several witnesses are cited as eyewitnesses to the same incident and are closely related and proximally placed, the apprehension of the accused that early cross-examination would lay bare their defence cannot be brushed aside as fanciful. Such apprehension is not only plausible, but judicially recognized.”

The court then deferred the cross-examination of prosecution witness 1 until the completion of the examination-in-chief of the remaining witnesses.

The two men, Ravindra Kumar and Manoj Kumar Sahani, are facing a criminal trial for offences under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), among others. The prosecution has cited eight eyewitnesses to be examined to prove the case against the accused.

After the first eyewitness was examined, the petitioners filed an application before the trial court seeking to defer the cross-examination of the witness. They claimed that if the cross-examination was allowed, it would lead to a premature disclosure of their defence to other eyewitnesses yet to be examined and that it would prejudice their case. The trial court rejected the application.

Section 231(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure provides that the judge may permit the cross-examination of any witness to be deferred until any other witness or witnesses have been examined or recall any witness for further cross-examination.

Justice Nagaprasanna said, “The provision is not ornamental, it is purposive. It is a statutory recognition of the principle that fairness of trial is not merely a procedural formality, but a substantive guarantee flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution of India.”

Story continues below this ad

Emphasising that multiple witnesses deposing on the same set of facts and premature exposure of the defence strategy may enable subsequent witnesses to tailor their testimony, thereby imperilling the fairness of the trial.

“A criminal trial is not a contest of endurance, but a quest for truth conducted within the bounds of fairness,” Justice Nagaprasanna observed.

Allowing the application, the court said, “The learned Sessions Judge has proceeded on conjectural apprehensions of delay and witness intimidation while altogether overlooking a fundamental question whether denial of deferment would prejudice the defence. The reasoning is cursory, discretion mechanical and the approach antithetical to the settled law governing Section 231(2) of the Cr.P.C.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
vande mataram
All 6 stanzas of Vande Mataram must before National Anthem when played together: MHA
India-US trade
White House quietly revises India-US trade deal fact sheet, drops 'certain pulses'
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce
'Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn supporting Rajpal Yadav': Actor’s manager reveals A-list support, says 'actor will be out soon'
Rajpal Yadav
'Rajpal Yadav's house was like a langar for strugglers': Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls help; composer pledges Rs 1.1 cr to jailed actor
Kerala first blind judge
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Ranbir Kapoor with his father Rishi Kapoor
‘Men from my generation grew up with that distance’: Ranbir Kapoor on how Animal’s core theme of father-son relationship drew him towards the role
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Advertisement
Must Read
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
SA vs AFG LIVE Score: Follow South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
February 2026 smartphone launches: iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, Galaxy S26 and more coming soon
Apple, Google and Samsung are set to unveil new smartphones this February.
YouTube launches AI playlist generator for premium subscribers
The rollout comes as YouTube works to make its Premium subscription more appealing. Earlier this week, the company began limiting access to song lyrics for some free users of the YouTube Music app. (Image: Reuters)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
‘Men from my generation grew up with that distance’: Ranbir Kapoor on how Animal’s core theme of father-son relationship drew him towards the role
Ranbir Kapoor with his father Rishi Kapoor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘An example of grit’: How a 24-year-old law topper is set to become Kerala’s first visually challenged woman judge
Kerala first blind judge
‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet
A key point Raj Shamani's emphasised was the growing “trust gap” between institutions and young professionals
‘Vishay woh tay karein, main jawab dunga’: Guyana minister stuns Parliament by switching to Hindi
After taking permission from the Speaker, Ramkisoon responded in Hindi, further naming the Opposition member
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement