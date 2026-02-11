Karnataka HC defers cross-examination of witness to let murder accused safeguard their defence strategy

The Karnataka High Court deferred the cross-examination of prosecution witness 1 until the completion of the examination of the remaining witnesses. (File photo)

The Karnataka High Court has allowed an application filed by two 22-year-old murder-accused men to postpone the cross-examination of an eyewitness cited by the prosecution against them, so that their defence strategy is not prematurely disclosed, adversely prejudicing their case.

In an order on February 3, Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “In the present case, several witnesses are cited as eyewitnesses to the same incident and are closely related and proximally placed, the apprehension of the accused that early cross-examination would lay bare their defence cannot be brushed aside as fanciful. Such apprehension is not only plausible, but judicially recognized.”

The court then deferred the cross-examination of prosecution witness 1 until the completion of the examination-in-chief of the remaining witnesses.