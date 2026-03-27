Karnataka HC refuses to quash criminal case against ‘doctor’ who offered treatment for piles

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a criminal case against a man who claimed to be a doctor entitled to practise conventional Ayurveda treatment for treating piles (fistula), ruling that he was “undoubtedly practising without qualification”.
“When the petitioner does not have qualification, it is ununderstandable as to how he can call himself a doctor on a certificate issued by some Sangha and project himself to be a registered medical practitioner,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said on Wednesday, while dismissing a petition filed by Milan Mandal.
In 2025, a man named Veeresh lodged a complaint against Mandal, after which a taluk health officer registered a police complaint. Veeresh alleged that he had undergone conventional Ayurveda treatment from Mandal for piles in 2021, which resulted in damage to his internal anal sphincter. He claimed that the injury caused bleeding that persisted for four years.
The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) for offences punishable under Section 19 (penalties for establishing or maintaining a private medical establishment without registration) of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007, and sections 318(2) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha.
Mandal claimed that his clinic was registered two decades ago, and he was certified to practise by the Anubhavi Mathu Vamshaparamparika Vaidyara Sangha. On this basis, he said, he was entitled to practise medicine.
The prosecution submitted that Mandal does not hold any medical degree from any medical university or medical college, and had treated the complainant using surgical instruments. It was also pointed out that the Sangha had earlier approached the court, which had directed authorities to consider its representation to permit its members to practise medicine.
The bench, in its order, referred to an earlier order passed by it in March 2025, wherein it had directed the state to plug all the fake doctors or quacks in the state and pull the ‘curtain down’ of those clinics. Justice Nagaprasanna said, “The petitioner’s clinic is one such.”
The bench further highlighted, “Quacks opening clinics and treating patients without any qualification has become rampant.”
The bench perused the certificate issued by Sangha to Mandal and rejected the argument that the certificates are valid and no crime can be registered. The bench said in the order, “All that the certificates narrate is the order passed in the writ petition. But, what is the qualification of the petitioner is nowhere mentioned and how does he have experience in treating fistula or to call himself as a registered medical practitioner is not stated.”
The order added, “The petitioner is undoubtedly practising without qualification. Whether he is even tenth standard or otherwise is not known.”
The court took exception to the petitioner addressing himself as Dr M K Mandal, and rejecting his petition, said, “The petitioner has not produced a piece of paper depicting his qualification to practise before this court. Therefore, there is no warrant to interfere in the case at hand. Investigation is a must in the least.”