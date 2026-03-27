Karnataka HC refuses to quash criminal case against ‘doctor’ who offered treatment for piles

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a criminal case against a man who claimed to be a doctor entitled to practise conventional Ayurveda treatment for treating piles (fistula), ruling that he was “undoubtedly practising without qualification”.

“When the petitioner does not have qualification, it is ununderstandable as to how he can call himself a doctor on a certificate issued by some Sangha and project himself to be a registered medical practitioner,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said on Wednesday, while dismissing a petition filed by Milan Mandal.

In 2025, a man named Veeresh lodged a complaint against Mandal, after which a taluk health officer registered a police complaint. Veeresh alleged that he had undergone conventional Ayurveda treatment from Mandal for piles in 2021, which resulted in damage to his internal anal sphincter. He claimed that the injury caused bleeding that persisted for four years.