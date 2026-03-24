Karnataka HC disposes of PIL seeking removal of Conocarpus trees in Bengaluru, leaves plantation decisions to civic authorities

The court was informed that the Gujarat Government has prohibited the planting of Conocarpus trees by an order issued in 2023. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of all Conocarpus trees planted by the Bengaluru civic authorities across the city, claiming they pose serious health hazards.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonach disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Sharanu M.

“Insofar as the removal of trees is concerned, the question whether Conocarpus trees are to be planted in the city is a matter that is required to be decided by the concerned authorities. Insofar as future plantation is concerned, it is expected that the concerned authorities shall also take into account the issues highlighted in the said petition,” the bench said in the order.