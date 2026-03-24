Karnataka HC disposes of PIL seeking removal of Conocarpus trees in Bengaluru, leaves plantation decisions to civic authorities

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the removal of all Conocarpus trees planted by the Bengaluru civic authorities across the city, claiming they pose serious health hazards.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonach disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Sharanu M.
“Insofar as the removal of trees is concerned, the question whether Conocarpus trees are to be planted in the city is a matter that is required to be decided by the concerned authorities. Insofar as future plantation is concerned, it is expected that the concerned authorities shall also take into account the issues highlighted in the said petition,” the bench said in the order.
Sharanu claimed that during 2022-23 and 2023-24, the Forest Unit of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) undertook a massive plantation drive, planting more than 20,000 trees. The authority issued work orders to private contractors and specified the planting of beneficial indigenous species, including Tabebuia, Nagalinga, Thorematti, Huvarsi, Kadubadami, and Mahagani.
However, in gross violation of work orders and in collusion between officials and contractors, approximately half of the trees actually planted were dangerous Conocarpus trees, also known as Dubai trees.
Advocate Ramesh Chandra, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the ill effects of the trees are well known, and even the Supreme Court has taken note of them. “They flower during winter, and allergenic pollen is dispersed, causing respiratory illness and breathing difficulty,” Chandra said.
The trees flower in winter, releasing pollen that spreads throughout the surrounding area. Pollen causes respiratory illnesses, including colds, coughs, asthma, and severe allergies, in humans.
The aggressive root system of the trees also damages freshwater systems and underground water infrastructure. The roots of the trees damage communication cables, affecting telecommunications, and damage drainage lines, causing waterlogging and sewage problems.
Sharanu contended that several representations made by him to the authorities have not been acted upon; therefore, he approached the court, as the fundamental right of citizens to live in a clean and healthy environment is being violated by the planting of Conocarpus trees in the city.
The court was informed that the Gujarat Government has prohibited the planting of Conocarpus trees by an order issued in 2023. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Government issued directions in 2025 banning the planting of Conocarpus trees, and Telangana has also issued similar instructions.
The plea contended that lakhs of citizens of Bengaluru are exposed to health hazards in direct violation of their fundamental right to life and healthy living, warranting urgent judicial intervention if these trees remain planted.