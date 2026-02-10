Karnataka HC refuses to quash case against Congress leader Mukarram Khan for making inflammatory remarks during 2022 hijab row

The Karnataka High Court last week dismissed a petition filed by Congress Leader Mukarram Khan, seeking to quash an offence registered against him in 2022 for allegedly making inflammatory statements regarding the hijab issue that was ongoing at that time.

Justice Rajesh Rai K, in the order dated February 4, said, “All these witnesses have categorically stated the act committed by accused No.1 (Khan). As such, there are prima facie materials placed in charge-sheet against accused No 1 for the offences he has been charged with.”

The court has, however, quashed the case against Dr Soyab Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, who is said to have given him shelter after he fled soon after the FIR was registered.