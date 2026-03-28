Karnataka HC: ‘Company data does not belong to shareholder, it belongs to company’

The Karnataka HC ordered,“To accept the proposition that each shareholder may lay claim to the company's assets would lead to juridical chaos, eroding the very edifice of corporate personality”.

The Karnataka High Court has held that ‘shareholders’ and ‘directors’ of a company do not possess ownership over the company’s data.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said this on a March 25 order, while dismissing a petition filed by Aashay Harlalka, the director-cum-promoter and shareholder of Plutus Research, who is accused of stealing data and bringing disrepute to the company.

The bench, in its order, said, “The contention that petitioner by virtue of his shareholding, does possess ownership over the entirety of the company’s ‘data’ is therefore wholly misconceived.”

“To accept the proposition that each shareholder may lay claim to the company’s assets would lead to juridical chaos, eroding the very edifice of corporate personality,” the order added.