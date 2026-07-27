‘No coercive steps’ means no arrest, not a stay on probe: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has explained the difference between two commonly used expressions in interim orders passed by courts: “coercive steps” and “precipitative action”.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order dated July 7, “An order directing ‘no coercive steps’ or ‘no coercive measures’ would only mean that the accused or any person in favour of whom such order is passed shall not be arrested.”

The judge further said that an order barring “any precipitative action” suspends the entire investigation process.

The high court explained the difference after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raised the matter stating that an attachment order passed in a cheating case was stayed despite an interim relief order barring only “coercive steps”.