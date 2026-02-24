Karnataka HC closes suo motu PIL on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, directs state to implement crowd control SOP pending new Bill

The Karnataka High Court on Monday closed the suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated soon after the stampede which occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru last year.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha also noted the state government’s submission that it has proposed the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd At Events And Venues Of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025, for effective management and control of crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering, including political rallies, jatras, conferences, etc.
The bench also took into account that the state government formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for crowd management in January, which was produced before the court and would be placed before the Assembly’s select committee for review.
Amicus curiae Senior Advocate S Susheela earlier informed the court that the SOP prepared by the state has incorporated some of the suggestions she gave, as well as those of other parties to the petition. Susheela also suggested that the SOP could be included in the proposed Bill.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty filed a memo before the court by Archana M S, Joint Secretary, Home Department (Law and Order), stating that the SOP already submitted to the High Court will be submitted for review to the Assembly’s scrutiny committee.
The bench then disposed of the petition, and said that the state’s SOP on crowd management must be implemented until the Bill is cleared and enforced.
In June 2025, the High Court initiated the proceedings and posed a set of nine questions to the Congress government in the state over the stampede in which 11 people were killed during a felicitation for the IPL-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team.
A day after the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, the Bengaluru police registered three FIRs on June 5 against the RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks. The accused have sought to quash them before the High Court.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police was asked to probe the criminality in the stadium stampede case, in which the culpable homicide section was invoked in the FIR.
A judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) John Michael D’Cunha, set up by the Karnataka government to probe the Bengaluru cricket stadium stampede, recommended legal action against multiple officials of the RCB, event managers DNA Entertainment Networks, KSCA and the Bengaluru police.
