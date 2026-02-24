Karnataka HC closes suo motu PIL on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, directs state to implement crowd control SOP pending new Bill

The bench then disposed of the petition, and said that the state's SOP on crowd management must be implemented until the Bill is cleared and enforced.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday closed the suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated soon after the stampede which occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru last year.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha also noted the state government’s submission that it has proposed the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd At Events And Venues Of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025, for effective management and control of crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering, including political rallies, jatras, conferences, etc.

The bench also took into account that the state government formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for crowd management in January, which was produced before the court and would be placed before the Assembly’s select committee for review.