Karnataka HC closes suo motu PIL on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, directs state to implement crowd control SOP pending new Bill

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty filed a memo before the court, stating that the SOP already submitted to the Karnataka High Court will be submitted for review to the Assembly's scrutiny committee.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 01:04 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Monday closed the suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated soon after the stampede which occurred outside the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru last year.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha also noted the state government’s submission that it has proposed the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd At Events And Venues Of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025, for effective management and control of crowds at sponsored events and venues of mass gathering, including political rallies, jatras, conferences, etc.

The bench also took into account that the state government formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for crowd management in January, which was produced before the court and would be placed before the Assembly’s select committee for review.

Amicus curiae Senior Advocate S Susheela earlier informed the court that the SOP prepared by the state has incorporated some of the suggestions she gave, as well as those of other parties to the petition. Susheela also suggested that the SOP could be included in the proposed Bill.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty filed a memo before the court by Archana M S, Joint Secretary, Home Department (Law and Order), stating that the SOP already submitted to the High Court will be submitted for review to the Assembly’s scrutiny committee.

The bench then disposed of the petition, and said that the state’s SOP on crowd management must be implemented until the Bill is cleared and enforced.

In June 2025, the High Court initiated the proceedings and posed a set of nine questions to the Congress government in the state over the stampede in which 11 people were killed during a felicitation for the IPL-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team.

A day after the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, the Bengaluru police registered three FIRs on June 5 against the RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and the event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks. The accused have sought to quash them before the High Court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police was asked to probe the criminality in the stadium stampede case, in which the culpable homicide section was invoked in the FIR.

A judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) John Michael D’Cunha, set up by the Karnataka government to probe the Bengaluru cricket stadium stampede, recommended legal action against multiple officials of the RCB, event managers DNA Entertainment Networks, KSCA and the Bengaluru police.

 

NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Louis Vuitton monogram
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
Ranveer Singh
Louis Vuitton monogram
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
When AI agents misfire: Meta superintelligence researcher loses emails to OpenClaw's rogue automation
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
