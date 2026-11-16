Court bars alleged Bangladeshi’s deportation pending hearing, document check

The Karnataka High Court has directed authorities to give a personal hearing to a man detained on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India and to consider the documents he submitted—including an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, and birth certificate—before deciding whether to deport him.

On November 13, a bench of Justice C M Poonacha disposed of a petition filed by Abdul Rahim, who was detained by Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara police on March 5 and handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Rahim said in his high court petition that he was born on April 14, 1979, in New Seemapuri, Delhi, and had lived, worked, and conducted business in India throughout his life. His lawyer, Advocate Clifton D Rozario, argued that Rahim had identity documents including a birth certificate, passport, voter identity card, Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number, driving licence and BBMP identity card.

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On the day of Rahim’s detention, the FRRO issued the order under Section 7(2)(f) of the Foreigners Act, 2025, read with Paragraph 8 of the Immigration and Foreigners Order, restricting his movement and directing him to reside at the Utile Foundation detention centre in Kothanur, Bengaluru.

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The petition added that the FRRO order had deprived him of his liberty and prevented him from earning a livelihood for himself and his family, which includes his wife and child.

Additional Solicitor-General Arvind Kamath, appearing for the FRRO, argued that Rahim was a foreign national and identified him as “Md. Rahim Howladar, s/o Md. Motaleb Howladar”. He further said Rahim had previously been convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh for being a Bangladeshi national.

Rahim contested the claim, saying he had been falsely implicated in the Uttar Pradesh case. He has appealed against the conviction in the Allahabad High Court, which has granted him bail.

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The FRRO also argued that no record of Rahim’s father’s death certificate was found at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Rights to equality and life applicable to foreigners: Court

The court said the fundamental rights under Article 19 of the Constitution, including the rights to move freely throughout India and to reside and settle in any part of the country, are available only to Indian citizens, not foreigners. But the rights to equality before the law and to life and personal liberty under Articles 14 and 21 apply to all persons in India, including foreigners.

Rejecting the FRRO’s contention that Rahim’s birth certificate and voter identity card were not genuine and that his passport and Aadhaar card had been obtained using forged documents, the court said, “The documents relied on by the petitioner like passport etc have been issued after due verification.”

It added, “Since the petitioner is asserting that he is an Indian citizen by birth and is relying upon various documents in support of the same, the respondent authorities ought to have afforded an opportunity to the petitioner and a fair process ought to have been undertaken to adjudicate the aspect regarding the assertion of citizenship by considering various documents relied upon by him before any order is passed, whereunder the petitioner is sought to be removed from India.”

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The court found no material on record to show that the authorities had followed that process before issuing the March 5 order. But it upheld the FRRO’s order confining Rahim to the detention centre.

However, the court said the FRRO’s adjudication of Rahim’s nationality did not comply with the Foreigners Act 2025 or the Foreigners Order 2025. It said the matter must be decided by a Foreigners Tribunal under the Act and directed the authorities to take the necessary steps to ascertain his nationality.