Cheque doesn’t become invalid after banks merge: Karnataka High Court

Bank of Baroda said it could not honour the cheque because Vijaya Bank no longer existed. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court has held that a cheque issued by a bank that merged with another bank cannot be rendered invalid solely because of the merger.

“Merely because a bank has merged with another bank would not mean that the cheque has become invalid inasmuch as on the merger of the banks, all the assets and liabilities of the bank which has been merged are taken over by the resultant entity,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in his order on September 17.

Justice Govindaraj was hearing a petition filed by a woman who moved the court to quash proceedings initiated against her after a Vijaya Bank cheque she had allegedly issued to another woman was dishonoured by Bank of Baroda following the two banks’ merger in 2019.