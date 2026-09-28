Cheque doesn’t become invalid after banks merge: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has held that a cheque issued by a bank that merged with another bank cannot be rendered invalid solely because of the merger.
“Merely because a bank has merged with another bank would not mean that the cheque has become invalid inasmuch as on the merger of the banks, all the assets and liabilities of the bank which has been merged are taken over by the resultant entity,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said in his order on September 17.
Justice Govindaraj was hearing a petition filed by a woman who moved the court to quash proceedings initiated against her after a Vijaya Bank cheque she had allegedly issued to another woman was dishonoured by Bank of Baroda following the two banks’ merger in 2019.
Leelavathi Venkatesh Punjali initiated proceedings against Bhadramma under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after Bank of Baroda told her it could not honour the cheque because Vijaya Bank no longer existed.
Bhadramma argued in her petition that she had not issued the cheque to Leelavathi, whom she also accused of misusing a cheque she had misplaced.
Further, she argued that she committed no offence because, as per Bank of Baroda, the cheque presented for realisation was from a non-existent bank.
The high court, however, held that the facts that Bhadramma had maintained an account with Vijaya Bank and the cheque was related to it were not disputed.
Cheque dishonur proceedings to continue
The high court thus refused to quash the proceedings against Bhadramma and said the claim that she had misplaced the cheque would have to be proved during trial.
“The bank account maintained by the petitioner with Vijaya Bank gets transferred to the Bank of Baroda, which is the resultant entity on account of the said merger. The Bank of Baroda having taken over the bank accounts, the credit standing in the said accounts and the assets and liabilities of Vijaya Bank, it cannot be said that the account itself has vanished requiring the cheque not to be honoured,” it said.
Observing that neither Vijaya Bank nor Bank of Baroda could have issued such a statement to Leelavathi, the court held, “The bank having been merged, the accounts have been taken over by Bank of Baroda, it was for Bank of Baroda to service the said account holders, which would include the petitioner herein.”