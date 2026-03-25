‘It is a moral imperative’: Karnataka HC directs Bengaluru pubs and breweries to verify age before allowing entry to patrons

The boy reportedly died by suicide later that evening, allegedly driven by fear of reprimand from his parents. (File Photo)

Pubs and breweries in Bengaluru will now have to check Aadhaar or other valid ID at entry to verify patrons’ age after the Karnataka High Court issued the direction Wednesday while dismissing a brewery owner’s plea to quash an FIR against him.

Justice M Nagaprasanna gave the directions while dismissing a petition filed by V Chitti Babu, a partner at a brewery in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Babu sought to quash the First Information Report registered against him under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Karnataka Excise Act.

The case arises from the death of a 15-year-old student on January 31. Police reports state that the Class 10 boy visited a pub with classmates after a school farewell event. The boy reportedly died by suicide later that evening, allegedly driven by fear of reprimand from his parents.