Gold recovery not sole test of involvement in smuggling: Karnataka High Court

Two gold bars of 1 kg each were allegedly smuggled on a Saudi Airlines flight from Jeddah to Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a gold smuggling case against an airport cleaning staffer, holding that the physical recovery of contraband “can’t become the sole litmus test” of one’s involvement and that the crime has ramifications for India’s economic interests.

“Gold smuggling is not merely an act of clandestinely carrying a precious metal from one geographical boundary to another. If allowed to proliferate through organised networks, it carries ramifications for the economic interests of the nation,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in his order on August 28.

“If the allegation is of an organised chain in which one person carries the contraband into the aircraft, another conceals it, another retrieves it, yet another transports it beyond the restricted area and somebody else ultimately receives it, insistence upon recovery from the hands of every link in that chain would, at this stage, defeat the very inquiry intended to discover how the chain operates,” the judge added.