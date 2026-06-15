Banks can’t freeze entire account when orders specify amount: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court ordered the freeze to be restricted to Rs 25,000 and permitted the account holder to access the balance amount. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that when an investigating agency issues a freezing direction in a cyber fraud case, a bank should earmark or place a lien on the specified amount and permit access to the remaining balance in the account.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj gave the ruling on June 9 in connection with a case where Indusind Bank froze an account after receiving communications from the cybercrime police in Gujarat and West Bengal to freeze Rs 25,000 in the account.

“The balance between the requirements of investigation and the rights of account holders can be maintained only when banks confine themselves strictly to the terms of the directions received from the competent authorities,” the court order read. “Any freezing action must be proportionate, legally sustainable and confined to the scope of the directions received, so as to avoid unnecessary prejudice, inconvenience and hardship to account holders.”