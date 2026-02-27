Karnataka HC asks PUCL to respond to state govt’s suggestion of holding judicial inquiry in alleged police encounter case

The Karnataka High Court Friday asked the counsel appearing for People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) to respond by Monday to the state government’s suggestion of constituting a judicial inquiry into an alleged police encounter of a migrant labourer from Bihar in Hubballi last year. The deceased was accused of raping and killing a minor girl.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty reiterated that the state was not opposed to the court directing a judicial inquiry, and based on the report of the inquiry, further action could be taken. He said, “We are not trying to support the police officers; we are also not opposed to a magisterial inquiry being done.”