Karnataka High Court bins plea by SI who ‘hit’ woman lawyer at police station, fines her Rs 1 lakh

The Karnataka High Court permitted the police to further investigate the assault case against the SI. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a woman police sub-inspector to quash a case registered against her for allegedly assaulting an advocate who had visited a police station to report a road-rage incident.

Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by Padmavathi T B and imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on her for suppressing material facts to secure an interim stay on all further investigation from a coordinate bench of the high court earlier.

In April, the court directed the Bengaluru police to register a criminal case against the sub-inspector. The court then said, “It is a fit case where the police sub-inspector who has indulged in such an act must be brought to book not by a mere warning of department inquiry but by registration of a crime and conduct of investigation.”