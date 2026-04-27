Bengaluru to Germany: 48 years later, adopted woman moves Karnataka High Court to trace roots

In her petition, Anita has claimed the Bengaluru hospital failed to acknowledge or respond properly. Representative Image

Nearly 48 years after she was adopted from Bengaluru’s St Martha’s Hospital as an infant and taken to Germany by a German couple, Anita Wiesendt has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the hospital to disclose the identities of her biological parents.

On Saturday, Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued a notice to St Martha’s Hospital and directed it to file its reply to the petition.

Anita, 47, has said she is seeking information about her biological parents solely to trace her origins and find emotional closure to a lifelong struggle with identity and questions of parentage.

“The request specifically sought, inter alia, information and documents concerning the identity and particulars of her biological parents, a copy of the surrender deed, and all related adoption records. These communications were made in good faith, solely with the objective of tracing her origins and obtaining emotional closure to a lifelong struggle with identity and parentage,” Anita has said in the petition filed in January this year.