Karnataka to become second state to frame altruistic organ donation guidelines

The Karnataka High Court called for a system to help altruistic organ donors so that they even need not come to the court.

The Karnataka government informed the high court on Wednesday that within eight weeks, it would frame guidelines permitting a living person to make an altruistic organ donation to a deserving anonymous recipient.

Karnataka will then become the second state in the country to frame such guidelines, after Kerala.

As Justice Suraj Govindaraj suggested a change to draft guidelines prepared by the health department, Additional Government Advocate Mohammed Jaffar Shah said he would bring it to the department’s notice.

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The guidelines were submitted after the court last month called on the government to place its policy regarding altruistic organ donation on record.