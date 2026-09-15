Karnataka government’s 2-stanza Vande Mataram decision challenged in court

The petition is likely to be mentioned in the Karnataka High Court for urgent hearing on Wednesday. (File Photo)

An advocate moved the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday challenging the Congress government’s decision to sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at all of its programmes other than those attended by the President, vice-president, prime minister, or governor.

In his public interest litigation (PIL), advocate Girish Bharadwaj argues that the September 8 government order issued in this regard is an exercise of executive power in a field where the state has no legislative power at all.

The petition, likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on Wednesday, contends that the state is not competent to pass such a restriction because the national song is not a subject enumerated in List II or List III of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.