Karnataka forest officials accused of killing ‘poachers’ get anticipatory bail

The three men who were killed in the alleged encounter in the Hanur forest. (Photo by special arrangement).

A Karnataka court granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday to three forest department personnel accused of killing three suspected poachers in an alleged encounter in the Cauvery Reserve Forest near Hanur, ruling that they need not face custodial interrogation while a magisterial inquiry into the incident remains pending.

Judge T C Srikanth of Chamarajanagar’s First Additional District and Sessions Court said there was no question of the accused tampering with evidence since the prosecution’s case is based on circumstantial evidence.

“The place of incident is in the middle of the forest covered by bushes, stones, and rocks. The time of the incident was 4 am. When we analyse the situation, it may not be possible for the forest officials to aim towards the deceased, so that the bullets hit below the waist, as the place was covered with bushes, stones and rock, and it was dark at that time,” he said.