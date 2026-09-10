Karnataka forest officials accused of killing ‘poachers’ get anticipatory bail

A Karnataka court granted anticipatory bail on Tuesday to three forest department personnel accused of killing three suspected poachers in an alleged encounter in the Cauvery Reserve Forest near Hanur, ruling that they need not face custodial interrogation while a magisterial inquiry into the incident remains pending.
Judge T C Srikanth of Chamarajanagar’s First Additional District and Sessions Court said there was no question of the accused tampering with evidence since the prosecution’s case is based on circumstantial evidence.
“The place of incident is in the middle of the forest covered by bushes, stones, and rocks. The time of the incident was 4 am. When we analyse the situation, it may not be possible for the forest officials to aim towards the deceased, so that the bullets hit below the waist, as the place was covered with bushes, stones and rock, and it was dark at that time,” he said.
The judge said the three accused—beat forester Shivaraja Sasalavadada, anti-poaching camp forester Shivalinga Nayaka, and anti-poaching camp watcher Girisha—appeared before the investigating officer and cooperated with the investigation. “The petitioners are the permanent residents of the address mentioned in the cause title, which is not in dispute. They can be secured for trial,” the judge added.
The court noted that a magisterial inquiry—mandatory under a 1991 government order whenever forest personnel discharge firearms—was still underway, with the case having since been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police.
Stating that section 31 of the Wildlife Protection Act bars anyone from entering a sanctuary with a weapon without prior written permission, the judge asked why the men were in the reserve forest with arms in the first place.
While three men were killed in the alleged encounter in August, a fourth man, Mahima Das, escaped from the spot. The victims’ family members claim they had ventured into the forest looking for lost cattle.
Forest department officials have registered a case against the fourth man, stating that they have recovered two muzzle-loading guns along with 38 spent cartridges, contending that the group had entered the protected forest armed and had fired on the officials first, who then returned fire in self-defence.
The 1991 order permits forest personnel to use firearms to protect forest property and their own lives, using minimum necessary force, but bars the police from arresting or proceeding against officers involved in a shooting until the magisterial inquiry’s findings are known.
The judge also pointed to legal protections available to forest officers, including under section 114 of the Karnataka Forest Act, which shields officers acting in good faith from prosecution.