20-year legal battle leads to landmark housing reform for Karnataka’s people with disabilities

The Karnataka government recently informed the Karnataka High Court that it has amended the Urban Development Authority (Allotment of Sites) Rules. The new amendment mandates a 5 per cent reservation in the allotment of sites across all Urban Development Authorities for people with disabilities, along with a 25 per cent concession on the allotment value.

The amendment is designed to enhance affordability and housing security, aligning state law with Section 37 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This mandate requires local authorities to provide land at concessional rates for housing, business, and recreation for those with benchmark disabilities.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in an order dated April 27, took on record the government’s memo and the amended rules dated April 18, 2026.

Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari, representing the respondent P C Chandrashekar, lauded the measure.