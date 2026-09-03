Karnataka court raps KPSC chief, voices concern over ‘future administrators’

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday rebuked suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Sahukar S Shivashankarappa while hearing his anticipatory bail application in a case related to an alleged veterinarian recruitment scam.

“You are committing this kind of fraud and bringing in persons who are not deserving,” Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said, expressing concern over the “future” of society given that “tomorrow’s administrators are recruited through you”.

“The very fact that you suppressed material in respect of your daughter is concerning. It could be a separate crime, but the fact is that you can do anything. Holding such a high post, you are indulging in such crimes,” he added.