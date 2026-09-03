Karnataka court raps KPSC chief, voices concern over ‘future administrators’

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday rebuked suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Sahukar S Shivashankarappa while hearing his anticipatory bail application in a case related to an alleged veterinarian recruitment scam.
“You are committing this kind of fraud and bringing in persons who are not deserving,” Justice S Vishwajith Shetty said, expressing concern over the “future” of society given that “tomorrow’s administrators are recruited through you”.
“The very fact that you suppressed material in respect of your daughter is concerning. It could be a separate crime, but the fact is that you can do anything. Holding such a high post, you are indulging in such crimes,” he added.
Shivashankarappa was suspended by the governor in connection with another case of alleged fraud after his daughter secured a job as an industrial extension officer allegedly using a fake income certificate under the OBC quota.
He approached the high court after a Bengaluru special court rejected his anticipatory bail plea last month in the case related to the recruitment of 400 veterinarians for the Karnataka Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The investigation followed a complaint by a veterinarian, Dr Manjunath, who alleged that the entrance examination was rigged, with around 29 candidates gaining access to the questions before the exam.
Shivashankarappa has been booked for cheating under the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means of Recruitment) Act and is facing a CID investigation in the case registered on July 25.
Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha submitted that he was withholding some details since the investigation was ongoing and would file detailed objections by the next date of hearing.
The court, after going through a note submitted by Jagadeesha, orally said of the suspended KPSC chief, “Your role is also found… You also knew everything.”
Senior advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for Shivashankarappa, requested the court to grant him anticipatory bail, arguing that since he was already suspended, he would not be able to enter the KPSC office. He also submitted that the examination controller was responsible for conducting the examinations.
The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 7.