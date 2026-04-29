Karnataka moves Supreme Court challenging high court order allowing bike taxis

ANI Technologies, which operates OLA; Uber India Systems Private Limited; Bike Taxi Welfare Association; and Roppen Technologies, which operates Rapido and others, have been respondents in the appeal. File Photo

Almost three months after the Karnataka High Court ruled that bike taxis are a legal means of transportation, the state government has challenged the order recognising their operation in the Supreme Court.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty confirmed that the appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the January 23 high court order. The Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed on April 22 and is yet to be listed for hearing.

ANI Technologies, which operates OLA; Uber India Systems Private Limited; Bike Taxi Welfare Association; and Roppen Technologies, which operates Rapido and others, have been made respondents in the appeal.