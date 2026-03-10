Why Punjab and Haryana High Court said widows who marry their brother-in-law won’t lose family pension

The intention behind disentitling the widow from family pension upon remarriage was to ensure that it does not go to her new family, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Highlighting that a ‘karewa’ marriage cannot be interpreted as remarriage in the manner envisaged by service rules, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a widow who solemnised a karewa marriage (remarriage to her deceased husband’s brother) is not disqualified from receiving a family pension.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was hearing three petitions filed by the widows of the deceased employees who had their family pensions discontinued or denied after they entered into karewa marriages.

“The customary practice of karewa marriage cannot be interpreted as remarriage in the manner envisaged by the Service Rules; rather, apparently, it has a harmonising effect thereon,” the high court said on March 7.