Karan Johar wins legal round against youtuber CarryMinati: Mumbai Court orders takedown of ‘vulgar’ videos

The Bombay Court was hearing a defamation suit of filmmaker Karan Johar against the YouTube video of Carryminati. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Court recently granted an ad-interim ex parte order in favor of filmmaker Karan Johar in a defamation suit directed at popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) and several other parties.

Judge P G Bhosale was dealing with a defamation suit filed by filmmaker Karan Johar, who alleged that the defendants had made defamatory statements in the videos and uploaded them on YouTube.

The court found that the petitioner had established a prima facie case regarding the use of “vulgar and abusive” language in digital content.