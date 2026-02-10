Karan Johar wins legal round against youtuber CarryMinati: Mumbai Court orders takedown of ‘vulgar’ videos

While hearing a defamation suit of filmmaker Karan Johar against the Youtube video of Carryminati, The Mumbai Civil Court directed the Meta to take down the videos and URL.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 07:26 PM IST
carryminati karan johar bombay court defamation case youtube videoThe Bombay Court was hearing a defamation suit of filmmaker Karan Johar against the YouTube video of Carryminati. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Mumbai Court recently granted an ad-interim ex parte order in favor of filmmaker Karan Johar in a defamation suit directed at popular YouTuber Ajey Nagar (CarryMinati) and several other parties.

Judge P G Bhosale was dealing with a defamation suit filed by filmmaker Karan Johar, who alleged that the defendants had made defamatory statements in the videos and uploaded them on YouTube.

The court found that the petitioner had established a prima facie case regarding the use of “vulgar and abusive” language in digital content.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court stays case against ‘Article 370’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Case of Karan Johar

  • The suit filed by Karan Johar through Apoorva Mehta names Ajey Nagar (Carry Minati), Deepak Char, Akshay Gajra, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Poptech Growth Private Limited, and Meta Platforms, Inc.
  • The advocate of the petitioner claimed that the defendants had made defamatory statements in the videos and uploaded them on YouTube.
  • Representing the petitioner, DSK legal team, including advocates Pradeep Gandhi, Parag Khandar, Anaheeta Verma, and Pratyush Dhodda, argued that the statements are so vulgar and abusive that they immediately need to be taken down.
  • They further submitted that though the has taken down the defamatory videos, these videos are viewed by millions of people, and unknown persons are making reels of it and again circulating it on social media.
    They argued to pass ad-interim ex parte orders against all of the defendants.

Carry Minati’s stand

  • Appearing for Ajey Nagar/Carry Minati, advocate Vikas Khera, Kukreja, and Alpna Mishra submitted that he has already deleted the defamatory videos and other defamatory material against the petitioner.
  • They further argued that this court has no jurisdiction to try and entertain the suit.
  • They submitted that Ajey Nagar had sought seven days to check the veracity of the claims made by the petitioner and time to reply to the notice.
  • They added that the petitioner has hurriedly filed the suit without allowing him to clarify his stand, and for this, the notice of motion at the interim stage shall be dismissed.
Also Read | Mumbai court bars filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making ‘defamatory’ comments against Salman Khan, family

Court’s ruling

  • All the defendants and their agents, servants, or any persons claiming through or under them are hereby temporarily restrained from making and uploading videos, posting, re-posting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, circulating or re-circulating any other defamatory/slanders content or making any further or defamatory contents, derogatory remarks, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications, correspondence either similarly to the impugned or otherwise in any manner whatsoever in relation to the plaintiff or any social media platforms till the decision of the notice of motion.
  • The Meta platform is directed to take down the videos and URL.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; ex-Army chief reacts
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; ex-Army chief reacts
Lok Sabha Speaker om birla
Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla steps aside after Oppn's no-confidence motion
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
Former Apple designer Jony Ive designs Ferrari’s upcoming electric car
The steering wheel is light, made of recycled aluminium, and features a three-spoke design with clean lines inspired by the Ferraris of the 1950s and 1960s. (Image: Ferrari)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement