Karan Johar wins legal round against youtuber CarryMinati: Mumbai Court orders takedown of ‘vulgar’ videos

The suit filed by Karan Johar through Apoorva Mehta names Ajey Nagar (Carry Minati), Deepak Char, Akshay Gajra, One Hand Clap Media Pvt Ltd, Poptech Growth Private Limited, and Meta Platforms, Inc.
The advocate of the petitioner claimed that the defendants had made defamatory statements in the videos and uploaded them on YouTube.
Representing the petitioner, DSK legal team, including advocates Pradeep Gandhi, Parag Khandar, Anaheeta Verma, and Pratyush Dhodda, argued that the statements are so vulgar and abusive that they immediately need to be taken down.
They further submitted that though the has taken down the defamatory videos, these videos are viewed by millions of people, and unknown persons are making reels of it and again circulating it on social media.
They argued to pass ad-interim ex parte orders against all of the defendants.
Carry Minati’s stand
Appearing for Ajey Nagar/Carry Minati, advocate Vikas Khera, Kukreja, and Alpna Mishra submitted that he has already deleted the defamatory videos and other defamatory material against the petitioner.
They further argued that this court has no jurisdiction to try and entertain the suit.
They submitted that Ajey Nagar had sought seven days to check the veracity of the claims made by the petitioner and time to reply to the notice.
They added that the petitioner has hurriedly filed the suit without allowing him to clarify his stand, and for this, the notice of motion at the interim stage shall be dismissed.
All the defendants and their agents, servants, or any persons claiming through or under them are hereby temporarily restrained from making and uploading videos, posting, re-posting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, circulating or re-circulating any other defamatory/slanders content or making any further or defamatory contents, derogatory remarks, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications, correspondence either similarly to the impugned or otherwise in any manner whatsoever in relation to the plaintiff or any social media platforms till the decision of the notice of motion.
The Meta platform is directed to take down the videos and URL.
