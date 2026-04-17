Supreme Court upholds Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s detention in gold smuggling case

Acting on intelligence inputs, officials intercepted Ranya Rao at Bengaluru airport near the Green Channel and recovered 17 foreign-marked gold bars, weighing approximately 14.2 kg. (File photo)

Supreme Court news: The Supreme Court has upheld the preventive detention order passed by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) against Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, for allegedly smuggling gold into India last year.

The court also affirmed the detention of her alleged aide, Sahil Sarkariya Jain, under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court’s ruling of December 19, 2025, which had upheld the detention orders issued on April 22, 2025.

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“Though submissions have been made that the representations of the detenu – Smt Harshavardhini Ranya were disposed of by the incorrect authority, that too, representing two different statutory authorities, the said submission also falls to the ground, as the signatory of the two memoranda rejecting the representations, merely communicated the decisions made by each concerned authority, namely, the Detaining Authority and the Government of India,” the Supreme Court said on April 16, 2026, rejecting the challenge to the detention.