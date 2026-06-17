Contractor abandons tile work, ordered to refund Rs 85,000 with interest, pay Rs 50,000

After taking Rs 85,000, the contractor and workers failed to return to the site. (Ai-generated image)

After a man complained that a contractor abandoned tile-laying work after taking Rs 85,000, the Kangra Consumer Court, Himachal Pradesh, directed the contractor to refund the amount with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the complaint till its realisation, besides paying Rs 40,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 as litigation cost.

President Hemanshu and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur noted that the independent expert appointed by the commission had assessed the actual restoration cost at Rs 1,26,663.

“Keeping the relief confined to the scope of the original pleadings, the commission deems it just, fit, and proper to restrict the principal recovery to the paid amount and grant a quantified compensation of Rs 40,000 to address the profound harassment, mental agony, and financial distress suffered by the complainant,” the order said on June 1.