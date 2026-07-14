Bail to Shiv Sena corporator who thrashed doctors at Mumbai hospital

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday by Thane City Police in connection with an alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli's Shastri Nagar Hospital last week. (Special Arrangement)

A Kalyan court on Tuesday granted bail to Corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested for allegedly attacking a woman doctor. He will be released from Aadharwadi prison where he is lodged on Wednesday. Three of his associates who were also behind bars have also applied for bail.

Earlier in the day , the Thane City police opposed the bail plea of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre on grounds that his being released could put the doctors at risk and that he had a prior criminal record. Mhatre is alleged to have been named in over 10 FIRs in the past.

Mhatre who was arrested on Wednesday by Thane City Police in connection with an alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Dombivli’s Shastri Nagar Hospital last week was sent to judicial custody on Monday.