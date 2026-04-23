Kabaddi ‘betting’ row: Karnataka HC grants FIR stay to Home Minister Parameshwara

The Karnataka High Court Thursday stayed a magistrate court order that directed the Tumakuru police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, over his alleged admission of placing a Rs 500 bet during a kabaddi tournament.

In the order, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said, “The context in which the alleged offence is made out, prima facie appears lacking in mens rea.”

Senior Advocate K N Phanindra, appearing for Parameshwara, argued that after the event, the petitioner had, on a jovial note, made the comment, and nothing more had happened. Further, he referred to the impugned order and submitted that the procedure laid down under Section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, was not followed by the magistrate, and the police were not heard before being directed to investigate the private complaint.