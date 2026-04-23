Kabaddi ‘betting’ row: Karnataka HC grants FIR stay to Home Minister Parameshwara

The Karnataka High Court Thursday stayed a magistrate court order that directed the Tumakuru police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, over his alleged admission of placing a Rs 500 bet during a kabaddi tournament.
In the order, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav said, “The context in which the alleged offence is made out, prima facie appears lacking in mens rea.”
Senior Advocate K N Phanindra, appearing for Parameshwara, argued that after the event, the petitioner had, on a jovial note, made the comment, and nothing more had happened. Further, he referred to the impugned order and submitted that the procedure laid down under Section 175 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, was not followed by the magistrate, and the police were not heard before being directed to investigate the private complaint.
Advocate Umapathi S, appearing for complainant H R Nagabhushan, countered the submission by saying that the home minister admitted to betting in the video and his statement was also widely published in the media. Further, he argued that the order of the magistrate was proper and correct, and Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was squarely attracted in the present case.
The bench orally questioned the complainant by saying, “Is he (Parameshwara) a member of some gang? If someone makes fun or jokes, a criminal case will be registered?” Advocate Umapathi responded by saying that the allegation would be revealed during the investigation.
The bench in its order noted that due procedure was not followed by the magistrate while directing the police to investigate the complaint. Following this, it issued a notice to the state government and the complainant and passed an interim order. “There would be an interim order of stay of the impugned order and all further proceedings, till the next date of hearing. List the matter for hearing after summer vacation,” the court said.
The alleged incident pertains to a state-level pre-university students’ kabaddi tournament held in Tumakuru. During the event, Parameshwara allegedly placed a friendly wager of Rs 500 with Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, backing the Vijayapura team. However, the Dakshina Kannada team went on to win the final.
The complaint stated that while distributing prizes, the home minister publicly acknowledged losing the bet. Although the amount involved was small and the remark was allegedly made in a light-hearted manner, the complainant argued that betting is illegal and that public figures must avoid endorsing or engaging in such activities.