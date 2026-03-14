Can FIR be registered against juvenile for petty offence? Karnataka High Court answers

Observing that an FIR could not have been registered against a juvenile for a petty offence under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Karnataka High Court recently quashed the chargesheet and criminal proceedings against a youth who was stated to be below 18 years at the time of the alleged offence.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a plea filed by the accused, who had sought quashing of the proceedings registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a plea filed by the accused.
“If it is a petty offence, the Police would not get jurisdiction to register the crime and investigate into the matter of a juvenile. Juvenile would be an accused below the age of 18 years committing petty offence. The crime ought to have been registered before the juvenile police or the Child Welfare Police Officer in the Special Juvenile Police Unit,” the court said.
The court, therefore, ordered the transfer of the entire matter to the juvenile police unit for fresh investigation.
What was the case?
The case arose from a dispute on March 17, 2023, when the complainant objected to land excavation using a JCB machine, claiming the land was under dispute.
According to the complaint, several persons allegedly assaulted the complainant with stones and metal rods after a confrontation, following which an FIR was registered.
The police conducted an investigation and filed a chargesheet against all the accused, including the petitioner.
The petitioner argued that he was 17 years old at the time of the incident, and therefore a juvenile under the law.
It was contended that the only allegation against him in the chargesheet was that he hit the complainant with a stone, which would at best attract Section 324 of the IPC, punishable with imprisonment up to three years.
On the other hand, the additional state public prosecutor argued that the police was well within its jurisdiction to register a First Information Report (FIR) against a juvenile and continue the investigation.
Karnataka HC: No FIR for Juvenile Petty Offences
Police Lacked Jurisdiction
Court quashes chargesheet, orders fresh investigation by juvenile police unit
17 Yrs 10 Months
Age of accused at time of offence (below 18 = juvenile)
3 Years
Maximum punishment under Section 324 IPC (petty offence)
Petty vs Heinous Offence Under JJ Act 2015
Petty Offence
Punishment up to 3 years - NO FIR registration allowed
Heinous Offence
Punishment 7+ years - FIR can be registered
Legal Framework Applied
Rule 8, JJ Model Rules 2016
No FIR shall be registered against juvenile except for heinous offences
Section 324 IPC Classification
Voluntarily causing hurt - qualifies as petty offence under JJ Act
Court's Corrective Directions
• Chargesheet and criminal proceedings quashed
• Case transferred to Special Juvenile Police Unit
• Fresh investigation ordered from beginning
• Matter to be placed before Juvenile Justice Board
Express InfoGenIE
Court’s observation
If the complaint and summary of the chargesheet are read in tandem, the offence that can be laid against the petitioner is the one punishable under IPC Section 324.
Offence under Section 324 is punishable with imprisonment up to 3 years or with fine or with both. It punishes any person voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
Therefore, if the definitions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for heinous offence and petty offence are juxtaposed with Section 324 of the IPC, the unmistakable inference is that the petitioner can be tried only for petty offence as defined under the Act and not for heinous offence.
Rule 8 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, mandates that no FIR shall be registered against a juvenile except where the offence alleged is heinous, whether it is committed by a child solitarily or jointly with adults.
The word that separates the two insists where the heinous offence is alleged to have been committed by the child would undoubtedly mean committed by a child solitarily.
The second instance is where such offences are alleged to have been committed together with adults.
The contention of the additional state public prosecutor is that such an offence is relatable to both the instances and, therefore, a child where it is a petty offence or heinous offence if it is committed with adults, they are inseparable and, therefore, the rules permit a child to be tried by a regular court.
The said submission is unacceptable as the rules are clear that a juvenile can be tried by a regular court only if he is accused of commission of a heinous offence.
The juvenility of the petitioner is not in dispute. It is a settled principle of law that the plea of juvenility can be urged even before the apex court if the matter were to reach it.
Therefore, to avoid the projection of juvenility at a later point in time, it is necessary to nip the trial in the bud and transmit the papers to the children’s court or juvenile police unit to conduct investigation altogether from the beginning and place it before the children’s court under the Act for the concerned court to regulate its procedure once it is considered by the Juvenile Justice Board.
If a trial is permitted against the petitioner of 17 years and 10 months at the time of commission of the offence, it would be permitting the jurisdictional police or the court to try an accused without jurisdiction.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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