Can FIR be registered against juvenile for petty offence? Karnataka High Court answers

Observing that an FIR could not have been registered against a juvenile for a petty offence under the Juvenile Justice Act, the Karnataka High Court recently quashed the chargesheet and criminal proceedings against a youth who was stated to be below 18 years at the time of the alleged offence.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a plea filed by the accused, who had sought quashing of the proceedings registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a plea filed by the accused. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing a plea filed by the accused.

“If it is a petty offence, the Police would not get jurisdiction to register the crime and investigate into the matter of a juvenile. Juvenile would be an accused below the age of 18 years committing petty offence. The crime ought to have been registered before the juvenile police or the Child Welfare Police Officer in the Special Juvenile Police Unit,” the court said.