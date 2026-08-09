Justices R V Ghuge, M C Tripathi recommended as Calcutta and Bombay High Court Chief Justices

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. In its August 6 resolution, it also recommended Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Ghuge and Tripathi will be elevated as Chief Justices of the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts, respectively, after the Central government clears their appointments and issues notifications.

Justice Ghuge, who served on the Bombay High Court for nearly thirteen years, was appointed as its Acting Chief Justice in June this year, after the 49th Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.