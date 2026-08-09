Justices R V Ghuge, M C Tripathi recommended as Calcutta and Bombay High Court Chief Justices

Justice M C Tripathi is set to become the 50th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiAug 9, 2026 04:26 PM IST
High Court Chief JusticesJustices R V Ghuge and M C Tripathi (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. In its August 6 resolution, it also recommended Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Ghuge and Tripathi will be elevated as Chief Justices of the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts, respectively, after the Central government clears their appointments and issues notifications.

Justice Ghuge, who served on the Bombay High Court for nearly thirteen years, was appointed as its Acting Chief Justice in June this year, after the 49th Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was elevated as a Supreme Court judge.

Justice Tripathi, if approved by the Central government, will be the 50th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the second Chief Justice from Allahabad in recent years after Justice D K Upadhyaya, who served as the 47th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

He is presently serving as the second senior-most judge at the High Court after its Chief Justice and has presided over the High Court’s principal bench at Allahabad.

Born on June 21, 1966, Justice Tripathi graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1990 and enrolled as an advocate on January 11, 1992. He practises in civil matters and has worked as Additional Standing Counsel of Uttar Pradesh since October 2007.

He also worked as counsel for the Kanpur Development Authority, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, UP Food and Essential Commodities Corporation, Agra Development Authority, Moradabad Development Authority and Kumaun University. He was elevated as Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on September 27, 2013. He became a permanent judge on April 10, 2015.

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Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty is presently serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, which will now be presided over by Justice Ghuge, subject to approval by the Central government.

Born on July 9, 1966, Justice Ghuge is the son of former Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Vice-Chancellor V B Ghuge. He completed his schooling at Saint Xavier’s High School, Kolhapur. He obtained his five-year law degree from Shahaji Law College, Kolhapur, and MP Law College, Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), in 1990.

He began practising at the Bombay High Court and industrial/labour courts in 1990, initially representing workers and unions in nearly 2,000 cases. He later represented around 250 industries, including multinational companies, as well as the Bar Council of India.

Justice Ghuge also taught LLM students as a contributory professor at BAMU and served as secretary and president of the Bar Association of Industrial Lawyers, Aurangabad.

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He played cricket for his school and law college and at district and zonal levels. He was elevated as a Bombay High Court judge on June 21, 2013.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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