Justices M C Tripathi and R V Ghuge appointed Chief Justices of Bombay, Calcutta High Courts

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court Collegium‘s recommendations, the Centre Saturday issued a notification for the appointment of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

The government also cleared the elevation of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium passed a resolution recommending their elevation on August 6.

Minister of State (MoS), Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X about the notification issued by the President, Droupadi Murmu, clearing the elevation of judges, including Justices Ghuge and Tripathi, to the post of Chief Justice of eight High Courts.