Justices M C Tripathi and R V Ghuge appointed Chief Justices of Bombay, Calcutta High Courts

Nearly a month after the Supreme Court Collegium‘s recommendations, the Centre Saturday issued a notification for the appointment of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.
The government also cleared the elevation of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court as the next Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The Collegium passed a resolution recommending their elevation on August 6.
Minister of State (MoS), Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal posted on X about the notification issued by the President, Droupadi Murmu, clearing the elevation of judges, including Justices Ghuge and Tripathi, to the post of Chief Justice of eight High Courts.
Justice Ghuge, who served on the Bombay High Court for nearly 13 years, was appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in June this year, after the 49th Chief Justice, Shree Chandrashekhar, was elevated to the Supreme Court.
Justice Tripathi will be the 50th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the second Chief Justice from Allahabad in recent years, after Justice D K Upadhyaya, who served as the 47th Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.
Earlier in his career, Justice Tripathi served as legal counsel for various public and civic bodies, including the Kanpur Development Authority, Kanpur Nagar Nigam, Agra Development Authority, Moradabad Development Authority, UP Food and Essential Commodities Corporation, and Kumaun University. His judicial career began with his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on September 27, 2013, before he was confirmed as a permanent judge on April 10, 2015.
Meanwhile, Justice Ghuge will be elevated after a 13-year tenure at the Bombay High Court, where he was appointed Acting Chief Justice in June, following the elevation of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar to the Supreme Court.
Born on July 9, 1966, to former Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) Vice-Chancellor V B Ghuge, Justice Ghuge attended Saint Xavier’s High School in Kolhapur. He later earned his five-year law degree in 1990 after studying at Shahaji Law College in Kolhapur and MP Law College in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).
Starting his legal practice in 1990 before the Bombay High Court and various industrial and labour tribunals, Justice Ghuge initially appeared for labour unions and workers in nearly 2,000 disputes. Over time, his practice expanded to represent around 250 corporate entities and multinational firms, as well as the Bar Council of India.
In addition to his practice, he taught LLM coursework as an adjunct professor at BAMU. He held leadership positions, including secretary and president, within the Bar Association of Industrial Lawyers in Aurangabad. He was subsequently elevated to the post of judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.