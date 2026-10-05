A judge must be impartial, never indifferent: Justice Vikram Nath

Judges are not appointed to be charitable, and compassion in adjudication “is not favour and it is not leniency,” Justice Vikram Nath said while delivering the second Prof. (Dr) N R Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Monday.

He said, “Impartiality and indifference are not the same thing. The blind fold on Lady Justice does not mean she cannot see. It means she does not look at who stands before her before deciding what is right. She still weighs and weighs with care. A judge must be impartial but never indifferent.”

Justice Nath, who is also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, delivered the annual lecture on the topic ‘Judging with Compassion: Human Understanding in the Practice of Law’. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant inaugurated the session.