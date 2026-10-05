A judge must be impartial, never indifferent: Justice Vikram Nath

Judges are not appointed to be charitable, and compassion in adjudication “is not favour and it is not leniency,” Justice Vikram Nath said while delivering the second Prof. (Dr) N R Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture in New Delhi on Monday.
He said, “Impartiality and indifference are not the same thing. The blind fold on Lady Justice does not mean she cannot see. It means she does not look at who stands before her before deciding what is right. She still weighs and weighs with care. A judge must be impartial but never indifferent.”
Justice Nath, who is also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, delivered the annual lecture on the topic ‘Judging with Compassion: Human Understanding in the Practice of Law’. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant inaugurated the session.
Justice Nath also said courts must pay attention to how those who pass through the system experience justice. “For the survivor made to relive her trauma in the witness box, or the litigant who cannot follow the language of the proceedings, the process is what justice actually feels like,” he said. “We must ask whether, for too many, it has itself become a trauma,” he said.
The Supreme Court judge also highlighted that courts must see the gap between “formal equality” and “experienced equality.” He gave the example of undertrials granted bail on identical conditions, where one walks out and another stays in prison because he cannot furnish sureties. “On paper the law treated them equally. In life, it did not.”
During his address, CJI Kant underlined the importance of legal scholarship saying that while courts hear individual disputes, research helps show how judicial decisions affect people’s lives long after a case is over.
“The scholar who follows the victim beyond the courtroom, asking whether the compensation is actually paid, whether a brief family receives the support it needs, and whether victims are truly hurt…it is scholarship that gathers those 10,000 orders into one picture… and shows us whom our well-meant judgments may have left behind,” CJI Kant said.
On cases involving survivors of sexual violence and child witnesses, Justice Nath said that “a trauma-informed courtroom is not a softer courtroom”. Compassion, he added, “does not tell us who should win. It tells us how carefully we must understand what winning and losing mean”.