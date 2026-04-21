12 reasons why Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to exit Arvind Kejriwal case
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in her 115-page judgment, crystallised the law on recusal through a structured rebuttal of each ground raised, effectively laying out reasons why the recusal was unwarranted.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma news: In a rare and unusually candid judgment, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court has refused to recuse from hearing a high-profile criminal revision petition arising out of the Delhi excise policy case, laying down a detailed, almost personal defence of judicial independence and institutional integrity.
The 115-page judgment, delivered on April 20, addresses multiple recusal applications moved by several accused, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who alleged a “reasonable apprehension of bias.”
Rejecting these claims, Justice Sharma crystallised the law on recusal through a structured rebuttal of each ground raised, effectively laying out the reasons why recusal was unwarranted.
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved a plea seeking Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma’s recusal from hearing the revision plea in the Delhi excise policy case.
Why Justice Sharma won’t recuse
Listing out the reasons for refusing to recuse from hearing the case, Justice Sharma explained:
The rules of natural justice must apply equally when a judge is judging a litigant and when a litigant seeks to judge a judge. Can it be said that, without any material on record, a judge can be placed under a veil of suspicion merely on the basis of apprehension?
For a litigant, the judge is expected to follow the principles of natural justice, evaluate material, and decide in accordance with law and reason. The same fairness must apply when allegations are sought to be made against a judge.
Even a political leader, howsoever powerful or influential he may be, cannot be permitted to weaken or damage an institution by making insinuations against a judge without any material.
I am fully conscious of the fact that today, I am not to judge the litigant, but the litigant has put me and this institution on trial, and it will be dealt with as it should be, not only on my behalf but on behalf of the institution of judiciary itself.
What is also important is the fact that today I am dealing with the apprehension in the mind of the litigant and not actual bias in myself, which needed a thorough examination.
To reiterate, though choosing the path of recusal – without even hearing the application for recusal – would have been quiet, comfortable, uncontroversial and easy, but a reputation once surrendered to accusation of bias, if not dealt with, will not be easy to reclaim.
The strength of a judicial institution lies in its strong resolve to respond appropriately to such accusations, fearlessly and unhesitatingly. It is with this resolve that I begin writing my judgment and deal with every accusation hurled at me in an objective manner, without being affected by any of it.
Merely because an earlier order of the court may not have been in favour of the applicant cannot be a ground for seeking recusal, and a litigant cannot be permitted to browbeat the court by seeking a bench of his choice.
If such requests for recusal were to be entertained, every litigant against whom an interim order is passed by a judge of a high court would start seeking recusal of that judge from hearing the matter. Courts would then be flooded with such frivolous applications.
Fair justice has to be done to both parties by a judge, and not only to one. That is precisely why, even in that case, an opportunity was granted to the agencies to file their reply.
The litigant cannot have one set of rules for himself, which this court must follow, and another set of rules for the opposite party. The CBI is also a party before this court. This court cannot permit the justice delivery system to be made vulnerable to unfounded allegations against the judge.
To conclude, mere unease is wholly insufficient for a judge to recuse. Allegations of even perceived bias must have some connection with reality. Suspicion without substance, and apprehension without foundation, cannot become grounds to seek recusal of a judge.
Meanwhile, in an interview with The Indian Express, former Supreme Court judge, Justice Abhay S Oka, explains the evolving legal landscape on “recusal”, the “master of the roster” system, and why he believes judges must sometimes show the “magnanimity” to ignore frivolous allegations and stay on a case.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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