12 reasons why Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma refused to exit Arvind Kejriwal case

A political leader can’t be permitted to weaken an institution by making insinuations against a judge without any material, said Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. (File photo)

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma news: In a rare and unusually candid judgment, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court has refused to recuse from hearing a high-profile criminal revision petition arising out of the Delhi excise policy case, laying down a detailed, almost personal defence of judicial independence and institutional integrity.

The 115-page judgment, delivered on April 20, addresses multiple recusal applications moved by several accused, including former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who alleged a “reasonable apprehension of bias.”

Rejecting these claims, Justice Sharma crystallised the law on recusal through a structured rebuttal of each ground raised, effectively laying out the reasons why recusal was unwarranted.