‘Extremely defamatory content against me’: Delhi High Court judge to initiate contempt in excise case

Justice Sharma is dealing with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s revision plea against the discharge of 23 accused by a trial court in February in the agency’s case in the alleged liquor policy scam. (File Photo)

Delhi High Court Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said Thursday she has taken cognisance of some “extremely vilifying, extremely contemptuous and defamatory content” posted against her by some of the accused in the excise policy case, and will initiate contempt proceedings against them.

The development comes while the court was expected to appoint three senior advocates as amici curiae in the case, to represent AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Manish Sisodia, and former MLA Durgesh Pathak, who had earlier opted to go legally unrepresented before Justice Sharma.

While orally remarking that some senior advocates have been “gracious” to accept the request to represent the three AAP leaders, she did not disclose further details on the appointments.