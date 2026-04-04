30 per cent law officers at Centre, state must be women: Supreme Court’s Justice B V Nagarathna

Women in judiciary news: Calling for concrete institutional reform to address gender imbalance in the legal profession, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said that at least 30 per cent of of the law officers in the Central and state governments along with public sector bodies must be women to ensure their sustained participation and visibility in litigation.

“30 per cent of the law officers of the central government and 30 per cent of the law officers of the state government must be women. And 30 per cent of the panel advocates in public sector organisations must be women,” she said, underlining that representation is key to enabling women lawyers to remain in active practice.

She was answering a query of a law student and turned towards the advocate general to a question on women’s participation in litigation in the Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna, where she also spoke on constitutional structure and governance.

The lecture, themed “Constitutionalism beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters,” explored how the Constitution’s endurance depends on the distribution and limitation of power. Supreme Court judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanalluah and vice-chancellor of the university Faizan Mustafa were also present, among others.

Constitutional Insight 'Parchment Guarantees': Rights alone aren't enough Justice B V Nagarathna on why structure matters as much as rights Dr Rajendra Prasad Memorial Lecture, CNLU Patna — "Constitutionalism beyond Rights: Why Structure Matters" "The real constitution of any polity lies not only in the rights it declares, but in how it organises power." — Justice B V Nagarathna, Supreme Court of India The Core Argument Rights Alone Parchment Guarantees Fundamental rights without institutional safeguards risk becoming mere textual promises — declared on paper but unenforceable in practice. Rights + Structure Real Constitutional Strength Liberty is secured when power is distributed, limited, and disciplined across institutions — not merely when rights are written into law. India's structural safeguard: The Basic Structure Doctrine (Kesavananda Bharati, 1973) — Parliament can amend the Constitution but cannot dismantle the very framework that limits its own power. Express InfoGenIE

Dual responsibilities continue to hinder women lawyers

Justice Nagarathna explained that the underrepresentation of women in litigation is closely tied to the “dual role” they are required to perform- balancing demanding legal careers with household responsibilities.

“The reason is… because of the dual role that a woman plays… she also has her household to look after,” she said, noting that this often limits the time and continuity required to build a successful litigation practice.

Justice Nagarathna illustrated the disparity through a striking observation, “When it comes to a successful man, there is always a woman behind him. But when it comes to a successful woman, there is a family behind her,” emphasising the need for shared domestic support systems.

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Career breaks impact visibility, growth

The judge pointed out that many women lawyers are forced to step away from active practice due to pregnancy, childcare, and family responsibilities, often at crucial stages of their careers.

“Many a times she has to drop out from the profession midway… and cannot return back to the profession with sufficient number of cases,” said Justice Nagarathna.

Such disruptions, she noted, directly affect courtroom visibility, which is a critical factor in professional recognition and advancement within the legal system.

Visibility in courts key for elevation

Justice B V Nagarathna stressed that regular courtroom appearances and sustained litigation practice are essential for elevation to the bench.

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“The lady lawyer in the profession becomes more critical for the purpose of elevation,” she said, explaining that judges tend to consider advocates whom they frequently see arguing cases effectively.

She added that increasing women’s presence as law officers and panel advocates would significantly improve their visibility, thereby enhancing their prospects for judicial appointments.

Reservation as structural solution

Framing her 30 per cent recommendation as a structural intervention, Justice Nagarathna said that institutional support is necessary to counter systemic barriers faced by women.

“If they are given an opportunity, they will continue to remain in the profession… their visibility in the profession would be greater,” Justice Nagarathna added.

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She suggested that such measures would create a pipeline of experienced women advocates who can be considered for elevation to high courts and eventually the Supreme Court.

Optimism about future representation

Despite the challenges, Justice Nagarathna expressed optimism about the future of women in the judiciary, pointing to changing trends in recruitment.

She noted that more than 50 per cent of recent entrants into judicial services are women, which could gradually improve gender representation at higher levels of the judiciary.

“In due course of time, they’ll all come to the high court and from the high court to the Supreme Court also… I’m very, very optimistic,” said Justice Nagarathna.

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Link to broader constitutional vision

Her remarks on gender representation also aligned with the broader theme of her lecture, which emphasised the importance of institutional structures in shaping equitable outcomes.

By advocating targeted representation, Justice Nagarathna highlighted that ensuring equality in the legal profession requires not just formal rights, but deliberate structural measures that enable women to sustain and advance their careers.

Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad’s constitutional legacy

Justice B V Nagarathna began by recalling the life and contributions of , describing him as a towering constitutional figure whose legacy extended beyond his role as India’s first President. She traced his journey from a distinguished academic and lawyer to President of the Constituent Assembly (1946–1950), where he presided over the framing of the Constitution.

She highlighted his unwavering commitment to constitutional morality, citing instances where he exercised independent judgment as President, including withholding assent to legislation in 1954 and expressing disagreement with executive policies. These actions, she noted, reflected a deep understanding of constitutional restraint and the independence of institutions.

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Quoting his 1960 address at the Bar Association of India, she said that Dr Prasad had emphasised the importance of each organ functioning within its own sphere, guided by restraint and mutual respect. This vision, she said, remains central to India’s constitutional design.

Rights without structure ‘parchment guarantees’

Turning to the central thesis of her lecture, Justice Nagarathna argued that fundamental rights, though essential, cannot by themselves ensure liberty unless supported by a robust institutional framework.

Drawing from the writings of , she said that rights without structural safeguards risk becoming “parchment guarantees”- mere textual promises lacking practical enforcement. She emphasised that the Constitution’s real strength lies in how it distributes, limits, and disciplines power across institutions.

She pointed out that history offers numerous examples of constitutions that proclaimed lofty ideals but failed to deliver them due to weak structural safeguards. “The real constitution of any polity lies not only in the rights it declares, but in how it organises power,” she said.

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Basic structure doctrine: Structural safeguard

Justice Nagarathna then traced the evolution of constitutional jurisprudence on Parliament’s amending power. She referred to early decisions such as and , which upheld broad parliamentary powers to amend the Constitution.

However, she noted that doubts about unlimited amending power eventually led to the landmark ruling in . In that case, the Supreme Court held that while Parliament can amend the Constitution, it cannot alter its “basic structure.”

“This doctrine is not about protecting individual rights alone; it is about preserving the structural integrity of the Constitution,” she said, adding that it ensures no authority can dismantle the very framework that limits its own power.